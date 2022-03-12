The one question that people simply can't get enough of this week: are there more doors or wheels in the world?
It is an impossible question to answer as it's quite possible that there are billions of each on the planet.
Every house has numerous doors including cupboard and wardrobe doors, sheds, washing machines, dishwashers and fridges.
It's not just houses and buildings that have doors either. Transport likes cars, trucks, planes, ships and trains, to name but a few also have doors, internally as well as externally.
The consensus seems to be that there are more doors in the world - at least that's what Harry Kane believes - but is there a case to be made for wheels?
Now according to Cars Guide, there are 1.4 billion cars on the road around the world. Now if we presume that most cars have four wheels (sorry three-wheelers) that would give us
Using Word Reference, we've listed everything that has a wheel in the world that we know of (we dare say we might have missed one or two)
- cars
- trains
- trucks
- semis
- motorcycles
- F1 cars
- military vehicles
- scooters
- bikes
- bicycles
- unicycles
- rollerblades
- rollerskates
- skateboards
- wheelie shoes
- wheelbarrows
- tractors
- shopping trolleys
- tricycle
- wagon cart
- trailer
- toy cars
- toy trucks
- lawnmowers
- baby strollers
- office chairs
- dolly
- hand truck
- wheelie bin
- laundry cart
- wheelchairs
- stretcher
- hospital beds
- airplanes
- ATV
- Quad bikes
- golf carts
- golf trolleys
- suitcase
- ambulance
- bus
- coach
- computer mouse
- hamster wheel
- drawers
- Wheel of Fortune
Wales Online recently broke down the numbers just for Britain and found that there were 213.0 million front and back doors in the country but that statistic only covered residential dwellings. For wheels, it was a bit more revealing in that if you counted that most cars carry a spare wheel and if you count the steering wheeling too then the number of wheels is 234.6 million.
Of course, you are teetering on the edge of going down all sorts of rabbit holes here and just looking at Google trends you can already see that people are questioning whether a tyre is a wheel and whether there are wheels in hinges?
Let's just say this debate is gonna go on until the next impossible question comes along.
