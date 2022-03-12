The one question that people simply can't get enough of this week: are there more doors or wheels in the world?

It is an impossible question to answer as it's quite possible that there are billions of each on the planet.

Every house has numerous doors including cupboard and wardrobe doors, sheds, washing machines, dishwashers and fridges.

It's not just houses and buildings that have doors either. Transport likes cars, trucks, planes, ships and trains, to name but a few also have doors, internally as well as externally.

The consensus seems to be that there are more doors in the world - at least that's what Harry Kane believes - but is there a case to be made for wheels?

Now according to Cars Guide, there are 1.4 billion cars on the road around the world. Now if we presume that most cars have four wheels (sorry three-wheelers) that would give us

Using Word Reference, we've listed everything that has a wheel in the world that we know of (we dare say we might have missed one or two)

cars

trains

trucks

semis

motorcycles

F1 cars

military vehicles

scooters

bikes

bicycles

unicycles

rollerblades

rollerskates

skateboards

wheelie shoes

wheelbarrows

tractors

shopping trolleys

tricycle

wagon cart

trailer

toy cars

toy trucks

lawnmowers

baby strollers

office chairs

dolly

hand truck

wheelie bin

laundry cart

wheelchairs

stretcher

hospital beds

airplanes

ATV

Quad bikes

golf carts

golf trolleys

suitcase

ambulance

bus

coach

computer mouse

hamster wheel

drawers

Wheel of Fortune

That list is unlikely to provide any concrete answers to this particular conundrum but it should get you thinking. For instance, just imagine how many computer mouses there are in the world and some of the aforementioned vehicles don't have doors either.

Wales Online recently broke down the numbers just for Britain and found that there were 213.0 million front and back doors in the country but that statistic only covered residential dwellings. For wheels, it was a bit more revealing in that if you counted that most cars carry a spare wheel and if you count the steering wheeling too then the number of wheels is 234.6 million.

Of course, you are teetering on the edge of going down all sorts of rabbit holes here and just looking at Google trends you can already see that people are questioning whether a tyre is a wheel and whether there are wheels in hinges?

Let's just say this debate is gonna go on until the next impossible question comes along.

