A Ukrainian MP really didn’t hold back after being asked his opinion on Russia’s foreign minister in a fiery interview.

Oleksiy Honcharenko was asked for his thoughts on Sergeĭ Viktorovich Lavrov and he replied, simply, “f*** you, Lavrov.”

That’s a pretty clear answer, then.

The moment came during an interview with ABC reporter Patrick Reevell, when he was asked about Lavrov’s comments that negotiations could begin once Russia “restores democratic order” in Ukraine.

“The mood in Ukraine….,” Reevell wrote, adding: “Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov this week said negotiations can begin once Russia “restores democratic order” in Ukraine.

“As Russian troops neared Kyiv, I asked MP @GoncharenkoUa to comment. He had a pretty clear one word answer… ‘F*** you, Lavrov’.”

It’s just another example of the defiance being shown by Ukrainian people and their elected officials.

It comes after Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky received praise after sending another defiant message from the streets of Kyiv.

The leader reassured the people of the country that he was still in the capital as the Russian invasion continued.

He previously responded to reports in the Russian media that he had fled the streets despite vowing to stand and fight, and he again insisted he’s staying put.

He previously told European leaders he was Russia’s “number one target” and warned he might not be seen again alive.

While there has been plenty of footage posted online, one of the most powerful clips yet from the conflict shows an interpreter breaking down in tears while translating a message from the defiant Ukrainian president.

