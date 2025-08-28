The excitement surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement is showing no signs of slowing down. From celebrity shout-outs to fan tributes flooding social media, even Donald Trump has weighed in with his congratulations.

But one university professor has now gone viral after appearing to cancel class so students could properly process the bombshell news.

“Taylor and Travis just got engaged,” Professor Matthew Pittman of the University of Tennessee announced to his class.

“Due to this information, I can’t focus, you all can’t focus. Class is cancelled, get outta here. We need time to process this information,” he added, as the lecture theatre erupted and students rushed out.

It didn’t take long for Swifties to celebrate the moment online. One commented: “And just like that, he became the favourite professor.”

Another quipped: “The guy in orange up front was already running out.”

A third joked: “He deserves a wedding invite.”

The video quickly racked up views across social platforms – but in true internet fashion, all was not quite as it seemed.

As it turns out, the scene was part of a larger, scripted skit.

In a longer video shared on the professor's account, the caption reveals: “Associate Professor Matthew Pittman, who studies social influence, cognition, and all things social media, breaks down the engagement from an advertising and PR perspective. Watch how he connects this pop culture moment to the classroom (yes, including a skit at the end).”

