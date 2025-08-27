Following the news that Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce, an old message about "real love" from the singer to her fellow pop star bestie Selena Gomez has resurfaced - and it's making fans emotional.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday (August 26), the newly engaged couple shared lovely photos of the moment Kelce got down on one knee, and a close-up of the huge, vintage-inspired rock.

We know now the internet is forever, and digital footprint is very much a thing, so it should come as no surprise that fans quickly found an old post from 2009 (that's 16 years ago!) where the 'Love Story' singer responded to Gomez on the topic of "real love".

In Gomez's post, she wrote, "Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That's what love supposed to be. Truly amazing, I'm never leaving Canada."

To which, Swift replied, "@selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too."

Soon, both Swifties and Selenators were quick to react to the post and found it particularly poignant given that the BFFs are both engaged at the same time (Gomez announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco last year).

One person wrote, "And now they're both engaged at the same time?!"





"16 years later," a second person said.









A third person added, "How it's going."

A fourth person summed up their feelings with an emotional GIF.

Another crying GIF.

We're not crying, you are...

