Difference between going to the cinema in US and UK summed up in two stories

The differences between Americans and Brits have been perfectly summed up by two tweets about going to the cinema in the different countries.

Posting on Twitter, Ramy El-Bergamy compared the tweets to lay bare the difference between Britain and the US in their responses to returning to the cinema now coronavirus restrictions are easing:

In America, apparently, people react to cinemas reopening with tears, clapping and enthusiasm. The cinema goer in question poetically said: “Watching movies at home suddenly felt like ‘travelling’ by looking at Instagram.”

In Britain, however, the response to getting our screens back is more dignified and our stiff upper lips merely tremble. There’s no crying, but “an emotional current among the audience”, according to the tweet. There’s a bit of clapping, but no-one joins in and the clapper mentioned in the anecdote was quickly told to “f**k off”. The Britain we know and love.

Reacting to the tweets, people shared their cinematic experiences to further cement the cultural differences between the countries. One person said that when, in England, a film stopped playing halfway through, no-one reacted for ages because they didn’t want to make a fuss:

And posting on Reddit, someone said: “I quite like a nice subtle British reaction. When I went to see the first Pirates of the Caribbean film, someone in the audience very quietly gave a piratey “yarrr” when the BBFC certificate came up.”

Others weren’t a fan of the American reaction and saw it as a bit too much.

While others sided with the States and criticised Brits for being so buttoned-up.

As for us? While it’s great the cinemas have reopened there is no need to snot into your masks. “An emotional current” sounds like quite far enough.