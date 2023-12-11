Alex Jones calls out Vivek Ramaswamy for 'peeing' during a livestream

During a conversation with Elon Musk, Alex Jones and other right-wingers on Sunday, GOP nominee hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy, could apparently be heard urinating when on a livestream.

During an X Spaces livestream, the entrepreneur's phone was picking up the sound of peeing. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones - whose account was recently reinstated on the platform - was the one to call out the sound.

"Someone's got their thing open peeing!" Jones said. "Someone's got their phone open in the bathroom."

Host Mario Nawful informed Ramaswamy that it was his microphone picking up the activity, and the candidate finally muted it.

"Sorry about that!" Ramaswamy said.

"Well I hope you feel better now," Musk replied.

"I feel great, thank you," Ramaswamy said.

You can listen to the clip below:

The livestream occurred to mark Jones' return to X after being banned from the platform in 2018 for violating its code of conduct.

Elon Musk held a poll on whether the controversial figure should return to platform in the name of "freedom of speech". Out of almost 2 million people, 70 per cent voted to reinstate Jones.

Lets see if Ramaswamy's live stream on the livestream is brought up on the campaign trail.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.