Alex Jones suggests calculators are responsible for the enslavement of humans

Alex Jones has gone on another bizarre rant - this time blaming calculators for the enslavement of the human race.

The controversial figure explained how when he switched to calculators he enjoyed it, but remembers almost nothing from school.

"Today when I try to remember math or do math...I know less than when I was 11 years old", the InfoWars host said on his show.

"It's all automated, it's all so simple, but it's enslaving us, it's destroying us."

