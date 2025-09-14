British YouTuber accidentally captures Nepal’s Gen Z protests on his travels

A British YouTuber unexpectedly became part of the "craziest side quests", according to viewers, after finding himself caught up in Nepal’s Gen Z-led protests.

Nepal had seen days of mass protests, fuelled by allegations of government corruption. The demonstrations began after authorities briefly introduced a social media ban, a move that has since been reversed. Anger continued to grow, with clashes in Kathmandu leaving more than 200 people reported injured since Monday.

Harry, best known online as WeHateTheCold, usually attracts his 470,000 subscribers with motorbike travel vlogs that document his journeys across the globe.

But one recent upload catapulted him far beyond his usual niche. A single video, filmed on the ground during the unfolding protests in Nepal, has already been viewed more than 23 million times.

"I cannot believe what I saw today. Gen Z protests in Nepal and how they unfolded from my lens," he wrote in the description. "The full journey back from Thailand to the UK on 2 wheels continues soon once I am able to get out of curfew here and fly the bike. It seems it might be a while until that happens. Love you all."

In the video, Harry ends up in the middle of demonstrations after an unexpected curfew was imposed. His camera shows streets lined with damaged vehicles and tense standoffs between protesters and police outside the parliament complex.

What was meant to be a brief pause on his motorbike journey from Thailand to the UK instead became some of the most unfiltered footage of Nepal’s unrest.

He later clarified in the comments: "Public service announcement - not a journalist. Just an idiot with a camera and (maybe) some courage. I got stuck here riding my moped from Thailand to UK. Will continue the journey after curfews finish."

It didn't take long for tens of thousands of viewers to flood the comments, with one writing: "Slept as a tourist; woke up as a reporter."

Another quipped: "Bro didn't choose journalism, journalism chose him."

A third added: "Dude literally just recorded one of the most incredible pieces of media ever. Quite literally filmed a whole revolution."

Meanwhile, one viewer shared: "Bro just wanted to ride his motorcycle from Thailand to England and accidentally captured a whole revolution. This is the most raw, unfiltered history lesson you'll ever see."

On Saturday, 13 September, authorities in Nepal lifted the curfew in Kathmandu and nearby areas, a day after Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country’s first female prime minister.

