Airline sparks debate with new fee for reclining seats on planes

A major budget airline has ignited a heated debate over a divisive move: charging passengers extra for reclining seats.

Canadian carrier WestJet recently announced that it will be removing reclining seats from its economy cabins, unless travellers are willing to pay more. The change applies specifically to its Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 aircraft, which are being refitted to offer what the airline calls a "modern cabin experience".

Under the new layout, only the Premium cabin will feature reclining seats, 12 in total, modelled after those found on WestJet’s 787-9 Dreamliner fleet. These upgraded seats are described as having "ergonomically contoured seat cushions, reclining seat backs and a large headrest with four-way adjustment capability."

In a statement, Samantha Taylor, WestJet executive vice-president and chief experience officer, said the layout for the refreshed cabin is designed for WestJet's travellers' preferences.

"Whether they opt for Premium seating with extra amenities and legroom or for more affordable ticket prices with less space, we’re excited to introduce this range of products for our guests to enjoy," she added.

Some people online hit back at the decision, with one writing: "Then I won't be flying WestJet! Next thing they will have us all standing up, holding onto a strap from the ceiling!"

Another simply quipped: "This has to be a joke, right?"

However, others were seemingly unfazed and saw the announcement as a positive.

"Folks who recline a seat while flying Economy seriously impact the space of the person behind them," one wrote. "No one is truly comfortable in Economy, and having someone recline makes it so much worse."

One X user penned: "Reality is reclining seats don't make sense with the lack of room everyone has."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Good. Hopefully, all airlines will follow this lead. I'm so sick of people being shamed for reclining. If they can't recline, problem solved. Nobody wants a mouthful of hair and painful knees from the problem in the seat ahead."

Indy100 reached out to WestJet for comment

