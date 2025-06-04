Corporate ‘love bombing’ is now a thing – here’s how to spot and combat it

We’ve all heard of love bombing – the whirlwind of over-the-top affection, constant compliments, and grand gestures often seen in the early stages of a toxic romantic relationship.

But now, this emotionally manipulative tactic is seeping beyond the dating scene and into the workplace. Yes, corporate love bombing is a thing – and it’s not as lovely as it sounds.

From flurries of praise but a lack of useful action, such as promotions to endless Slack emojis, this seemingly flattering behaviour can mask more insidious intentions. According to behavioural scientist Clarissa Silva, it creates a "sense of loyalty and commitment," especially if the employee is new or in the recruitment process.

While it may seem innocent, Silva suggests it's very much a form of emotional abuse and abuse of power "that erodes the employee's confidence, self-esteem and trust over time".

So, how do you spot it – and more importantly, how do you protect yourself?

According to Silva, love bombing in the workplace often looks like managers showering excessive attention, praise, and rewards on employees — not out of genuine appreciation, but as a tactic to attract, retain, control, and ultimately exploit them.

These compliments and waves of toxic positivity are far from harmless. They're manipulative tools designed to build a false sense of security and hopefulness, particularly around promises of raises, promotions, or recognition that may never come. Over time, this can result in glaring pay disparities, unrealised opportunities, and a growing emotional toll on the employee.

Silva acknowledges that it can be difficult to distinguish between genuine praise from a boss who wants you to thrive and patterns of love bombing. However, she shared five signs to potentially make a mental note of:

Overpromise unrealistic opportunities like promotions, raises, rapid growth in your career, and exclusive and exciting projects

Fast-tracking interviews, offering instant opportunities or positions

Being gaslit, isolated, and overlooked for the promised position

Exclusion from important discussions

The theft of your intellectual labour

Recognising the pattern is the first step to protecting yourself. Set clear boundaries, document interactions, and pay close attention to whether actions match words. Because in a truly healthy workplace, respect isn’t just performative — it’s consistent, transparent, and backed by follow-through.

Setting boundaries in a workplace where love bombing is present can be tricky, but it doesn’t have to cost you your career. Silva advises employees to pay close attention to disproportionate praise that leads to little or no tangible benefit.

Rather than accepting vague promises at face value, ask for specific, concrete details about any roles, promotions, or growth opportunities discussed. This helps manage expectations and protects your self-worth.

If you notice your ideas or work being used without credit, don’t hesitate to calmly vocalise instances of intellectual theft. It can also be helpful to speak with trusted colleagues about the discomfort love bombing creates — collective awareness can reduce the power imbalance and offer mutual support.

At first glance, love bombing in the workplace may appear flattering — even affirming. But beneath the surface, it’s often a manipulation strategy designed to disorient and disempower. By recognising the signs early and responding with clear, professional boundaries, employees can protect both their well-being and their careers.

