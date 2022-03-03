Warning: Spoiler ahead, obviously

What did we all do in the mornings before Wordle? It’s impossible to remember now.

The game hasn't been able to please everyone over recent times – what with being too difficult or too easy for some people.

But it’s still a nice way to take a little break, spend a couple of minutes cracking the code and feeling a small sense of achievement each day.

If you’ve not played before, first of all, where have you been? But secondly, don’t worry, the rules are simple.

You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes every day.

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means you have guessed the letter incorrectly.

Did you get today’s answer?

Hint? It's one of the saddest clues yet.





Today's answer Wordle

The answer for #256 is "MOURN", defined by Google as “feel or show sorrow for the death of (someone)."

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

