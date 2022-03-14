Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Another day, another Wordle.

When Josh Wardle created the puzzle game for his wife during the pandemic, no one predicted how insanely popular it would go on to become. Despite the rollercoaster of criticism (on days when players couldn't guess the word correct, no less), here we are 268 days later still enjoying the five minutes of comfort every day.

The rules of Wordle are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.



If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: Ore divided.

The answer for today is "SMELT", defined by Google as extracting (metal) from its ore by a process involving heating and melting.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

