Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Another day, another Wordle.

People are starting to get complacent with the viral word game with cheating increasing by a staggering 196 per cent.

Players are also switching it up a bit by giving Heardle, a Wordle-inspired version for music loves, and Lewdle, a NSFW take on the puzzle, a go.

If you're new to the game, the premise is simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: It's not savoury.













Wordle





The answer for today is "SWEET", defined by Google as a pleasant taste characteristic of sugar or honey; not salt, sour, or bitter.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

