Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Wordle has been around for months now and looks as though it's going nowhere. The viral game may be a simple concept, but it's also incredibly compelling.



If you haven't yet had a crack at the puzzle, the rules are easy. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: You can store clothes here.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









Wordle





The answer for today is "CHEST", the front surface of a person's or animal's body between the neck and the stomach. Or, a large strong box, typically made of wood and used for storage or transport.



Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



