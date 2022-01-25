What is today's Wordle answer #220?

Spoiler ahead.

Yesterday's Wordle answer for #219 may have thrown a lot of people off, prompting them to turn to Twitter. Today, however, the viral puzzle game have reigned it back in for #220.

The premise of the game is simple.



You get six attempts at guessing a five-letter word. When the letter is correct, the box turns green.If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

The ad-free game, created by Brooklyn-based Josh Wardle, transformed into a viral hit overnight. Wordle isn't available as an App. Instead, you'll have to head to the website to shoot your shot. Before reading ahead, give it a go (if you haven't already).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The answer for Tuesday 25 January is "SUGAR", the generic name for sweet-tasting, soluble carbohydrates, many of which are used in food.

Wordle





If you happened to guess today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.



Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it raise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.