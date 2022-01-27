What is today's Wordle answer #222?

Spoiler ahead.

It turns out, you don't have to be a word expert to smash Wordle. It's all about strategy.

Brooklyn-based creator, Josh Wardle, shared a little gem with Newsweek, saying: “One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters,”

“It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

If you happen to be new to the viral puzzle game, the premise is simple: you have six chances to guess a five-letter word correctly.

When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

Before we jump straight in, here's a clue: It supports a piece of equipment.

The word for Thursday 27 January is "MOUNT", to climb up (stairs, a hill, or other rising surface). It can also be support for a piece of equipment.



In the world of sports, he is the Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount.

If you guessed today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.

