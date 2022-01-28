What is today's Wordle answer #223?

Spoiler ahead.

It's hard to fathom how we existed before Wordle came into our lives.

If you've been aboard the viral puzzle hype over the last few weeks and find that you're becoming a pro, there's a way to make it that little more difficult.

A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings button in the right-hand corner. When applied, any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses.

If you happen to be new to the viral puzzle game, the premise is simple: you have six chances to guess a five-letter word correctly.



When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

It turns out, you don't have to be a word expert to smash Wordle. It's all about strategy.

Brooklyn-based creator, Josh Wardle, shared a little gem with Newsweek, saying: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters,"

"It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

Without further ado, the answer for Friday 28th January is "PERKY", someone who is "cheerful and lively."

Wordle 223 Wordle

If you guessed today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.

