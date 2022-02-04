What is today's Wordle 230 answer?

Spoiler ahead.

It's hard to fathom life before Wordle. Then again, Hangman springs to mind: the original word game that was based on life-or-death.

Wordle has taken the internet by storm with millions of daily players flocking to social media to share their tragedies and triumphs.

If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word.



When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings button in the right-hand corner. When applied, any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses.

Since Wordle became popular, certain strategies have circulated that can help you get five green squares faster.

The answer for Friday 4th February is "PLEAT", a double or multiple fold in a garment or other item made of cloth, held by stitching the top or side.

If you guessed today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.

