Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle has officially taken over the internet – and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Earlier this month, the viral puzzle game was bought by the New York Times, and it kicked up yet another storm for using American-English for one of the answers. Wordle has also doubled up as a life-saving vice too, by saving a woman from a kidnapper.

The premise of the game is simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location. A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location. A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Today's Wordle is 'CYNIC', which is defined as a person who believes that people are motivated purely by self-interest rather than acting for honourable or unselfish reasons.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow.

