Warning: Spoiler ahead.

There's no better combination than a morning caffeine fix and a round of Wordle.

The viral puzzle took the internet by storm late last year, and it's safe to say no one predicted how popular it would go on to become. It soon got bought out by none other than the New York Times and made some rather interesting headlines along the way.



If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.



You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: To be frightened.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









Wordle





Without further ado, Sunday’s answer is “SCARE”, to make a person (or animal) feel frightened.

If you didn't get the answer today, there's always tomorrow! While you wait, why not have a crack at these Wordle alternatives.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.