GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 'imminent' with Rockstar Games announcement expected

GTA 6 trailer 3 could be 'imminent' as fans believe a Rockstar Games announcement could happen this week.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are live with standard and ultimate editions available ahead of its release on 19 November. Those who pre-order the game can pre-load it from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to closely track all things Rockstar for news on trailer 3, including its next announcement, gameplay, screenshots and map rumours.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and release date news as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' with Rockstar Games announcement expected Trailer 3?? 👀

by u/PeaceProfessional430 in GTA6 Fans are speculating GTA 6 trailer 3 could be imminent as a Rockstar Games announcement is expected by gamers this week. That's because the last GTA Online update shared last week covered updates for the next two weeks and there is a Take-Two Interactive earnings call happening on Friday (7 August). The call itself is at a different time to normal too. This week's call starts at 1pm BST (8am ET / 5am PT) and they don't usually start until 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). Take-Two's portfolio of studios, including Rockstar and 2K, have a history of sharing updates around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. There hasn't been anything officially confirmed by Rockstar about any GTA 6 announcements this week but that has not stopped the ongoing rumour mill. Redditor PeaceProfessional430 reposted a X / Twitter post from @GTAVI_Countdown about Take-Two's upcoming earnings call being an "important one", noting "timing is unusual" and that it "takes place right before Rockstar's usual posting time", in the GTA 6 Subreddit with the title: "Trailer 3?? 👀" While the post has 1.6k upvotes at the time of writing, given there's been plenty of hope about announcements that have not come to fruition before, there is some skepticism among fans too. Roox4 said: "If we get a trailer, I'm definitely going to watch it. If not, I'm definitely not going to watch it." HedgehogAway6454 said: "Tuesday: 20 per cent off on can of beans in Red Dead Online. Thusday: 2x money on pizza delivery in GTA Online." zfighters8103 said: "RDR Online post." ExternalBuilder said: "I'm tired man lmao 🥀" TinuvaMoros said: "My tinfoil hat is trailer drops on the monday after, that makes it 100 days to GTA 6."

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