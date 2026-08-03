PS6 LIVE: Sony confirms key PlayStation 6 update

Sony confirmed a key update on the expected upcoming PS6 console during a recent earnings call.

While Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6, bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest Sony could launch the PS6 alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Indy100's PS6 live blog below has all the latest PS6 release date rumours, price predictions, hardware leaks, specs, Sony announcements and breaking news as they happen.

Sony confirms key PlayStation 6 update Sony has confirmed a key update on the next generation of its gaming hardware, expected to be the PlayStation 6. During a recent earnings call, Lin Tao, Sony's chief financial officer, said: "Operating income increased 37 per cent year-on-year to JPY 202 billion, primarily due to the impact of US tariff refunds, partially offset by an increase in costs, including investment for the next generation platform and restructuring costs." Sony previously said the next generation is "top of mind" and from these remarks, Sony continues to invest in next-gen hardware.

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