Whoopi Goldberg slammed the Royal Family and demanded that they apologise for having deep roots in slavery.

During an episode of The View, theactress and presenter expressed her concerns with the British monarchy. "Britain ran ram shod over India for years," she said.

"Let us not forget when we talk about what needs to happen, all the folks that need to apologise."

She added: "Listen, this is not new. I suspect Charles, when he was in Barbados, had some idea because he went on and apologised, yes, he was releasing the hold that Britain has.

"So perhaps someone is listening, and it's the new group of folks. I don't know if it's Charles but one of them."

Goldberg's comments come after Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge kickstarted their first Caribbean tour. Upon landing at Kingston's Norman Manley Airport in Jamaica, the pair were greeted with protests, according to ABC News.

Locals came together to demand an apology for the Royal's historical involvement, with people holding signs that read `Seh Yuh Sorry!' and 'Apologise now!'

During a speech on the couple's fifth day of the tour, William addressed the forced transportation of millions of people from Africa to the Caribbean and North America.

William expressed "profound sorrow" towards the slave trade, describing it as "abhorrent." However, there was no direct apology for the Royal Family's ties to it.



Instead, he echoed his father's past speeches, calling the slave trade an "appalling atrocity" that "stains our history."

William said: "I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history."

"I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened. While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude.

"The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit."

