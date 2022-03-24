Prince William expresses ‘profound sorrow’ at Jamaican slavery

Prince William has expressed his 'profound sorrow' for Jamaican slavery while at a state dinner in Kingston, Jamaica, as part of the current royal tour.

"I want to express my profound sorrow," he said. "Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened." He echoed that he agreed with his father's previous words on the atrocity.

Protestors have already been vocal about the Duke and Duchess visiting the country, and earlier this week, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the country was looking to sever its ties with the monarchy altogether.



