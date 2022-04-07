A tattoo artist inked the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onto a man's leg.

It has been nearly two weeks now since the already infamous moment at the Oscars where Smith struck the comedian after he made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident has already been immortalised in numerous parodies and memes but we are yet to see a tattoo, until now.

Jon Arton, 36, thought it was "hilarious" someone wanted the now-viral spat permanently inked, and was happy to grant the request.

Artist Jon, from Birmingham, completed the tattoo on Sunday 3rd.



Jon said: "I thought let’s do it - it’s hilarious.



“It’s quite small and discreet – if it wasn’t I probably wouldn’t have done it."

Jon has been a tattoo artist for three years and specialises in hyperrealistic portraits.



“It’s a weird, interesting and crazy thing – I don’t think there’s a right or wrong side, it’s just an interesting thing some celebrities have done," he said.

