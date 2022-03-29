Comedian Munya Chawawa has once again come through with an incredible internet parody - this time targetting Will Smith's Oscar slap.

The video, created 'on an iPhone with one bar of wifi abroad', recites the story of what happened in the bust-up to the backing track of Smith's iconic track, 'Man in Black' and with graphics resembling The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“Now this is a story all about how I rocked Chris so hard,” he raps. “My wife ain’t a game, you mention her name, and now you can’t talk straight."

