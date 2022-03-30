Will Smith defenders are trying to destroy anyone who speaks out against him

In the seemingly never-ending debate over who is 'right' in the Chris Rock and Will Smith altercation, fans of Smith are coming to his defense and tearing down any person who tries to condemn Smith's actions on Twitter.

Various celebrities like Jim Carrey, Zoë Kravtiz, Tim Allen, Alec Baldwin, and more have shared their input on the situation and criticized Smith. But each time celebrities share their opinion, Smith defenders are coming after the public figures and trying to 'cancel' them.

Kravitz shared her thoughts on Instagram with the caption, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

Fans of Smith and other social media users took the opportunity to air their opinions of the actress, with many referencing interview comments from several years ago about being attracted to Will's son Jaden, who was 14 at the time:

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

During an interview with CBS Morning, comedian Jim Carrey said he was "sickened" by the standing ovation given to Smith after he won the Oscar for best actor.

"Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore,” Carrey told Gayle King.

Quickly, social media users pointed out controversial statements Carrey gave in the past.

Actor Tim Allen expressed his disappointment in Smith's actions on Twitter saying, "It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor. It’s not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show. Chris Rock is a stand up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run."

Social media users came after Allen, bringing up past drug trafficking involvement as the reason he should not have an opinion on the matter.

Actor Alec Baldwin wrote on Twitter and shared on Instagram, "I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, @chrisrock. And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show."

People on social media came after the actor, bringing up past violent encounters involving the 63-year-old actor.

Other members of Hollywood like Charmed star Holly Marie Combs, comedian Judd Apatow, One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush, comedian Kathy Griffin, and more are facing backlash after expressing their opinions on the matter as well.

The social media attacks are opening a conversation about cancel culture.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.