A woman took to TikTok with claims she was sexually assaulted by a man in the middle of a Las Vegas casino.

The explosive footage, recorded by a friend, shows TikToker and Twitch streamer Ariel Lyndsey (@ariellyndsey) confronting a man who allegedly "put his hand up [her] skirt and literally grabbed [her]."

"Really uncomfortable for me to post but this so messed up I promised myself Id spread awareness and not let this just get ignored", she captioned the clip.

Ariel, who was on a work trip at the time, slaps the man and yells: "don't f***ing touch me, get the f*** out of here" before calling him a "f***ing piece of sh*t."

The grinning man then wanders over to The Palazzo's bathroom while Ariel and a friend speak with an employee to request a member of security.

"This happened to me one time before in Santa Monica. I regretted so much not stopping and like doing something about it. I told myself if that ever happens again, I'm not gonna like just let it happen," she said.



Ariel and friends waited outside the bathroom and tried to corner the man until security arrived. By the time they came, the man had already made an escape.

"This is the kind of stuff that women have to deal with," Ariel's friend says to the camera. "Men are disgusting. It doesn't matter how you're dressed, you don't get to grab a woman. This happens all the time."

The viral clip has racked over nine million views and tens of thousands of comments condemning the man's alleged actions.

"The smirk makes me think he's done this before and gotten away with it a lot," one said. "I'm so sorry this happened to you."

Another added: "Security wasn't taking her seriously and ppl wonder why women hesitate to report. I'm so sorry you went through this."

In a series of follow-up clips, Ariel explained that she filed a police report, adding that the man was detained, questioned, but let go.

"I encourage women to like, if there's something going on, like this? Like, document, get a video of him or whoever," Ariel said in the second clip, describing her friend recording as a "godsend."

A spokesperson from The Venetian Resort Las Vegas said: "We are aware of the situation. While we do not comment on ongoing investigations, please know that our Security Team took action to identify the suspect and are working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on their investigation.

"Subsequently, the suspect has trespassed from the resort.

"We take allegations of assault very seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy for this behavior. All further inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department."

Indy100 reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

