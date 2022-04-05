A woman savagely called out her Hinge match for only answering things about himself in their one-week-long conversation.

Kyra, who goes by @itskyra.notkyra on TikTok, spoke about the exchange with her match.

"The best thing that just happened to me. I've been chatting with this guy for almost a week since last Sunday, and I have not been asked a single thing," she said in the video.

"I have asked every question. He has given me answers and no more. I have carried the whole thing by myself, and I was like, you know what, f**k it, I'm going to go for the setup. I'm gonna try; let's see what happens," she continued.

Kyra then proceeded to show screenshots of the conversation where she asked things like, "Where else have you travelled?"

He replied: "Hmmm, about it, couple [of] places in the states like Vegas and LA. But that's about it."

Without asking her anything about her travels, Kyra took the initiative and responded: "Oh nice, see any big artists in Vegas?" He answered her question.

"After three days of this, this popped into my mind, like you know what, you get maybe one chance to pull this off... I was too excited," Kyra continued in the clip.

She sent him a text message that said: "Might have to book a physio appointment for this weekend. My knees are wrecked after this week."

And this time around, he actually asked her a question.

"Oh no, what happened with your knees [?]," he wrote.

"They're just mangled after carrying this entire conversation by myself," Kyra expertly responded.

"I won. It's over. I can't even describe this high to you right now," Kyra said in the clip. She also noted that he responded back to her, saying that he was "impressed by the execution of such a savage burn."

In a second video, Kyra revealed screenshots of his response. He wrote: "Haha, that was hella savage. I feel I held up decent around when w got to talking about Brazil... Lately, I've been trying hard to squeeze out what little social interactions here and there on this app."

"I mean, it's the fact he actually thought he was contributing to the conversation," Kyra said.

"In what world?...The only thing I have on there what are you looking for? Effort."

People took to the comments to commend her for her response.

"Men do that all the time... I think it's because they honestly believe that having a conversation just involves talking about themselves."

"The end...Savage, I love it. Couldn't have gone a week though, so fair play to them knees," another added.

Others said they wouldn't continue on with a conversation that didn't really seem to be going anywhere.

"I do three non-questions, and I'm out," a third wrote.

Someone else added the exact timeframe they would unmatch someone and added: "I unmatch after 48 hours of carrying convos myself."

Elsewhere, another woman had an interesting moment on Hinge when a guy she was supposed to meet up with for a date accidentally sent her a not-so-sweet message about her that was intended for his friend's eyes.

