Woman starts debate after charging friends for home cooked dinner

A woman has turned to the internet for advice after being asked to pay to attend her friend's dinner party.

Generally, when dinner parties come around, the main focus is the food, drinks and company. Not for one group of pals, though, who were hit with an invoice.

Taking to Mumsnet to vent, the woman explained how "they sent us a message after asking for money for each person!"

She started her rant by saying she and her partner took a "bottle of good wine" as they would never go empty-handed to someone's dinner party.

The woman said they enjoyed a "good meal," but were later hit with a message asking for money.

"I thought this was crazy and I would never ask anyone to pay for their food if I invited them over," she continued.

She then handed the mic to fellow Mumsnet users to ask whether her feeling "a bit annoyed" was justifiable.

"That’s awful behaviour," one person chimed in, adding: "What is wrong with some people?!"

"That’s incredibly rude," a second person wrote. "If they couldn’t afford to host then they should have asked everyone over and to bring a plate of food. Or say come over and we will get a takeaway but would everyone mind paying for their own share."

They continued: "But to ask for money afterwards is just crazy."

Another user suggested she should refuse to pay.

"Send them a message back saying absolutely not," they wrote. "If you want to charge then you should say costs upfront so you can make an informed choice. Don't do the polite thing and pay up. This is how the f***ers get away with it."

