Woman finds the one app you really don't want to see on her boyfriend's phone

A woman has revealed she found an app on her boyfriend's phone that made her very cross indeed.

Posting on Reddit, the 29-year-old woman explained that she'd been with her 36-year-old boyfriend for five years but she "went through his phone", only to discover that he'd "made a Tinder profile" and she was worried he was "cheating."

She wrote: "We just moved to Minnesota, I relocated to be with him and his family and we have a two-year-old son. So this is really heartbreaking to me. I don't know how to bring up this conversation without it being turned on me for snooping.

"I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place because I do love him, but the betrayal hurts so I just need a little advice. So to all who read this, should I just ask him straight out or just let sleeping dogs lie?"

In the comments, people suggested that if he wasn't cheating already, he was probably planning to cheat so it would be best to leave the relationship.

This is everyone's worst nightmare.

