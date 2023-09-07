What is the 'boyfriend effect' TikTok trend?

From dating filters to couple challenges, there is always some relationship-themed trend going viral on TikTok - and the latest one to take over the app is the "boyfriend effect" trend.

Girlfriends have been posting videos of their bedrooms that are clean and tidy before their boyfriend comes over to visit, before showing the state of the bedroom afterwards.

You guessed it, the boyfriend invariably leaves quite the mess, not making the bed, leaving bowls of cereal on the bed, and leaving things scattered everywhere on the floor.

Since then, these transition videos have been going viral on TikTok as the before and after shots were coined as "the boyfriend effect" receiving millions of views.

A clip from @worryaboutyaselff for the trend received 5.3m views as she showed the impact of the boyfriend effect.









While another TikToker @lusungumbambo similarly showed the dramatic transition which received 3.5m views.









@lusungumbambo And hes sipping on my Stanley #fyp





There were plenty of women in the comment section who could relate to the "boyfriend effect".

One person said: "I used to get so mad about this but I’ve finally come to the realization that my room is simply not designed for two people specifically a boy."

"Oh and it doesn’t end when y’all live together it’ll be completely clean before he comes home but once he walks in it’s a mess and idk how," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "LITERALLY like we lay in bed and then he leaves and my rooms DESTROYED like what."

"THEY CANT KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS," a fourth person commented.

