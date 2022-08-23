A woman has shared how a guy she matched with asked a very direct question about what she wanted to name their first child - only for him to ghost her when she gave a quirky response.
Emily Forney (@EmilyKaitlinnn) shared her dating anecdote on Twitter where she explained that a man on a dating app asked her what they should name their first child as his intro message, and it's fair to say he was not prepared for what name Forney was going to throw into the ring.
It turns out Forney's baby name was decided all the way back in the fifth grade when she lost a bet to her best friend Hannah. The condition of losing meant that she has to name her first-born child "Megatron" - like the antagonist in the American sci-fi film franchise Transformers.
It seems the guy didn't see the funny side to this, nor was he a fan of the name as Forney detailed how he then ghosted her by not responding to the answer and unmatching with her.
Detailing the story in a tweet, she wrote: "I was on a dating app and a guy jokingly wrote 'what should we name our first child?' as his intro message and I had to tell him that in fifth grade I lost a bet to my best friend Hannah and have to without question name my first born child Megatron and then the man unmatched me."
I was on a dating app and a guy jokingly wrote \u201cwhat should we name our first child?\u201d as his intro message and I had to tell him that in fifth grade I lost a bet to my best friend Hannah and have to without question name my first born child Megatron and then the man unmatched me— Emily Forney (@Emily Forney) 1650501870
Since sharing her ghosting story, Forney's tweet has received over 526,000 likes, 27,400 retweets, along with thousands of comments from people who loved the name and thought the guy in question needed to lighten up.
In an unexpected twist, rapper Nicki Minaj chimed in, giving the name her stamp of approval as she has a song out called MEGATRON, which she released back in 2019 and she told Forney: "His loss. What a dope name."
His loss. What a dope name.https://twitter.com/emilykaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— Nicki Minaj (@Nicki Minaj) 1650568167
Another person was reminded of the Family Guyepisode (season 12, episode four) titled A Fistful of Meg where Peter Griffin changes the name on Meg's birth certificate from "Megan" to "Megatron."
Funniest scene from family guy https://twitter.com/emilykaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/LkOzs3klZX— \ud83e\udd14 (@\ud83e\udd14) 1650655467
Some people comforted Forney by telling her that the reason the guy unmatched with her is because her response was funnier than his introductory message.
he could not handle that u were funnier than him https://twitter.com/emilykaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— air lunch lady\u2708\ufe0f (@air lunch lady\u2708\ufe0f) 1650556381
legends say that the second a man realises he's not the funniest person in the room, he actually dissipates into thin air.https://twitter.com/EmilyKaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— auro (@auro) 1650648255
Emily here dodged a bullet cuz that\u2019s a hilarious response.https://twitter.com/emilykaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— Garrett aka megabyteGhost (@Garrett aka megabyteGhost) 1650648030
I know he was upset that her response was funnier than his opening line.https://twitter.com/emilykaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— Stretch (@Stretch) 1650577990
While others said they too were a fan of the name Megatron along with Forney's sense of humour, and also cracked some Transformers-based jokes in the process.
Megatron is not a bad name to have.https://twitter.com/emilykaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— MEK (@MEK) 1650605096
no because this would have immediately made you the main person i talk to on the apphttps://twitter.com/EmilyKaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— \u029a\u208d\u2445\u1422. \u203f .\u1422\u208e\u025e \u2661\ufe0e \u1d05\u026a\u1d07 (@\u029a\u208d\u2445\u1422. \u203f .\u1422\u208e\u025e \u2661\ufe0e \u1d05\u026a\u1d07) 1650643486
Everyone knows Meg is short for Megatron.https://twitter.com/EmilyKaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— Lynda Carter (@Lynda Carter) 1650577739
He obviously wanted his first born named Optimus Prime.https://twitter.com/EmilyKaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— Dawn A. Holmes (@Dawn A. Holmes) 1650688282
She dodged a bullet that guy is a decepticonhttps://twitter.com/emilykaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— Literally a bear (@Literally a bear) 1650565057
this would make me interested in a personhttps://twitter.com/EmilyKaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— k ! (@k !) 1650643197
Ok but Megatron would be such a cool namehttps://twitter.com/emilykaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— The Blue Elite (@The Blue Elite) 1650563744
He should have asked if they could name the second child Bumblebee...https://twitter.com/EmilyKaitlinnn/status/1516940906703728640\u00a0\u2026— \u2600\ufe0f\ud83c\udf0f Kel Freitas (@\u2600\ufe0f\ud83c\udf0f Kel Freitas) 1650598063
Perhaps this viral moment could buck a baby name trend and cause Megatron to rise up the rankings?
