A woman dining at a sushi restaurant took the words “all-you-can-eat” just a little bit too seriously and ended up in hospital after consuming over 32 rolls during her meal.

TikToker Danielle Shap (@danielleshap) went viral after sharing a video of herself in a hospital bed with IVs in her arms as a result of experiencing stomach pains from her feast.

As part of a trend to recall memories, she used the sound which narrated: “Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”

The video then cut to compilation footage of Shap at the sushi restaurant as she consumed a copious amount of rolls as ‘Rasputin’ by Boney M, played in the background.

All you can eat sushi gone wrong…

Overall - as captured in a previous TikTok by Shap - she ate miso soup, four gyozas, two jalapeño poppers before helping herself to eight green dragon rolls, eight snow rolls, eight California rolls, eight wakame rolls along with a serving of edamame.

Now, that’s a feast.

Since sharing her sushi shenanigans, Shap’s video had received 11.3m views, 1.3m likes, as well as thousands of comments from people who shared how they did not wish for this to happen to themselves.

One person wrote: “Do not claim this energy.”

“Hey! I didn’t watch this. It’s gone from my memory. I choose to live in ignorance,” another person said.

Someone else added: “As a sushi lover, I don’t claim any of this negative sushi energy.”

In another TikTok video, which appears to have been removed at the time of writing, Shap went into further detail about the situation, The Daily Mail reported.

Shap described herself as a “huge fan of sushi” who eats the cuisine “a couple of times a month,” and was “looking forward to the All you can eat sushi experience” with her best friend Amanda who was in town for the weekend.

“The all you can eat sushi is about $50 a person so Amanda and I had to make sure we got our money’s worth, which meant eating a lot,” she explained.

Over the course of the two-hour-long dinner the pair “had to keep taking breaks” due to the fact they were both “so stuffed.”

We were rolled out of the restaurant

“Immediately after dinner we were so full we had to sit in my car for about 30 minutes before driving home,” Shap added. “My stomach felt very firm from all the sushi and probably the rice that expanded in my stomach.”

But after trying to sleep off the stomach ache, Shap abruptly woke up at 6 am and “knew something was wrong.”

“My stomach and chest had intense pain and it was hard to take deep breaths,” and consequently Shap was driven to the hospital by her boyfriend and grandmother, where she was diagnosed with acid reflux and received medication to help with the pain.

Acid reflux is a burning feeling in the chest caused by stomach acid travelling up towards the throat, according to the NHS and causes other symptoms such as, a cough or hiccups that keep coming back, a hoarse voice, bad breath, bloating and feeling sick.

The condition is non-life-threatening, and despite what her body went through, the bad experience certainly hasn’t put Shap off from eating sushi again.

“I will definitely eat sushi again! This experience has not ruined sushi for me, or the all-you-can-eat sushi experience. I did learn that next time I need to listen to my body and take things slower,” she said.

Good idea.