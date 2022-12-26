OnlyFans model who makes $750k wants to help others succeed online

An OnlyFans model has opened up about her $750,000 (£621,000) a year career after making the jump to the platform from her dancing job.

Monica Huldt, 38, opened up to Insider, about her impressive income – and now she wants others to succeed on social media too.



Monica gave up her dancing job and dedicated her time to OnlyFans, with around 2,000 followers. She acknowledged that "nothing happened for the first year or two" on the platform, but this soon started to change.

"Back then, I was making more than $100,000 a year," Monica told Insider. "I decided I wanted to build this, to make a lot of money but also to educate and help other women. I knew during the pandemic a lot of people had lost their jobs."

Monica noted that she has since spent a staggering $200,000 (£165,000) to $300,000 (£248,000) on promotion and coaching to grow her OnlyFans business.

Now, Monica rakes in almost a million dollars a year – but highlighted that it takes time, patience and dedication.

"It means a lot of work," she said. "I wake up in the morning and have meetings. I check all my emails and post on all my social media platforms.



"I log in, make a good-morning post and do a video where I say: 'Hey, good morning, what are you up to?' I tell them about my day. I post that, then go to breakfast, and usually, I go to the gym at 11am.

"I have a personal training session for an hour there, during which time I go live on TikTok and Instagram because it's a good way to funnel people onto your other social media platforms."

Monica wants to help others succeed online and currently coaches 16 girls on boosting their social media presence. She said one of her valuable learning curves was that the "type of content can make a huge difference."

She explained: "OnlyFans isn't a platform like PornHub with only videos. It's not about cranking out massive amounts of content every day.



"It's a personal interaction. Your fans are interested in what you're doing on a daily basis. It's also about doing a lot of custom content, where someone can say: 'I want you in high heels wearing this' or 'I want you baking a cake.'"

As for the future, Monica aims to be "financially independent in 10 years' time."

"I don't want to worry about whether my OnlyFans is doing well," she added.

