Woman who 'married a ghost' furious after husband ruins honeymoon

A woman who "married a ghost" claimed he ruined their honeymoon after picking up all of the tabs and being covered in ice cream when he tried to get "passionate".

Singer-songwriter Brocarde, from Oxfordshire, met Edwardo the ghost when he "burst in" to her bedroom last year and sent "sensations" down her body.

Since their first encounter, the pair pursued a relationship and later tied the knot at The Asylum Chapel in London on Halloween.

While their big day seemingly went to plan, Brocarde has opened up about the newlywed's honeymoon in Barry Island, South Wales.

She told the Daily Starthat the "whole trip just seemed to get worse and worse."

"Edwardo thought he was being passionate and romantic by wrestling me to the ground to frolic in the sand, but I was trying to share my ice cream with him and it went everywhere, all over my face, in my hair and the of course the sand stuck to it, so I looked like I’d had a fight with a giant seagull."

Brocarde continued: "We should have been on an amazing honeymoon, but from that point on, it was just ruined.



"Edwardo has always been unpredictable, so it is typical that he would ruin our honeymoon!

"Edwardo obviously doesn’t have a bank card, so it is always me that has to pick up the tab everywhere we visit… and he certainly likes to go wild in our hotel room minibars.

"Liquor bottles are always mysteriously left empty, aside from the gin bottle, they are always left standing, he’s obviously not that partial to that spirit.

"When we arrived to our hotel he suggested ordering 12 bottles of the best champagne to the room knowing that I have to pick up the bill!"

Brocarde has appeared on ITV's This Morning a few times to speak about her beau. She recently expressed the difficulty of finding a church to host their wedding.

"I think there is a bit of an issue with religion and the afterlife. Not all priests believe," she said.

