Woman outraged after her date ate pub food leftovers from different table

A woman got the ick after her date helped himself to another person's leftovers while dining out.

The unnamed woman (we'll call her Laura for ease) turned to the popular forum Mumsnet to seek "honest opinions" from other users, after explaining her partner's bizarre move.

The pair visited a local pub for lunch when she asked what he wanted to eat and offered to cover the bill.

The man candidly said nothing, and that he'd simply eat the leftover sausages and toast on the uncleared table next to them.

"I thought he was joking and laughed," Laura wrote, before adding that he grabbed two pieces of the cold toast and some sausages and proceeded to eat them – with no plate.

"He said he couldn't stand wasted food," she continued and went on to order her own food and eat it alone.

Laura noted that he had never done that before but it made her feel "very uncomfortable" and found his gesture "very unattractive".

She then asked fellow users whether she was being unreasonable and whether the situation "would put you off someone?"

"That's absolutely rank. I could not get past that at all," one person responded. "How gross. I have the 'ick from afar'. Dump him immediately."

Another suggested they wouldn't be able to "undo the ick on this one."

A third agreed, writing: "I honestly thought this was going to be about him hoovering up your leftovers, but oh my god, that's really gross!"

Unsurprisingly, the people supporting the man's actions were next to none.

One person said they "kind of sympathise with him" in the sense that he hates leftovers, however, was quick to note: "On a hygiene level it's a bit dubious.



"I think it's reasonable to be a bit put off by it. If he is a lovely guy and this is the only issue I might overlook it."

