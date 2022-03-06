Warning: Spoiler ahead.

What better way to start a Sunday morning than with a Wordle?

It’s hard to remember a time that the game wasn’t part of our morning routines, and it looks as though it’s here to stay.

Despite the rollercoaster of criticism that the game's too American, too British, too difficult, too easy, it still remains a great five minutes of joy each day.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: You might use one of these when cleaning...

Wordle

Today’s answer is “CLOTH”, meaning a small piece of material, used in cleaning to remove dirt, dust, or liquid.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

In the meantime, check out our picks for the 17 best Wordle alternatives.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.