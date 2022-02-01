What is today's World answer #227?

Spoiler ahead.

To kickstart February, big changes are coming to Wordle.



The New York Times announced they purchased the viral word puzzle for an alleged price “in the low seven figures,” according to the news outlet. The game will "initially remain free to new and existing players," they added.

Josh Wardle, founder of the viral sensation, released a statement to his Twitter. “New York Times Games play a big part in its origins,” he penner, “and so this step feels very natural to me.”

He concluded: “After all, I am just one person and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone,” he wrote, before expressing gratitude towards all the players.

If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word.

When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings button in the right-hand corner. When applied, any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses.

Since it became popular, certain strategies have circulated that can help you get five green squares faster.

The answer for Tuesday 1st February is "THOSE", plural of 'that.'



If you guessed today's answer incorrectly, there's always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.

