Warning: Spoilers ahead

You know the drill by now. Another day, another puzzle. It's Mother's Day, the clocks have gone forward, there's plenty going on but if you can't spare five minutes to puzzle over the lastest Wordle are you doing 2022 right?

If you don't know how to play already then where have you been? But the rules are easy enough to follow.

Players have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.



If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

Here's a clue for today's answer. A mythological spirit...

That's right, the answer for today is "NYMPH" - a mythological spirit of nature imagined as a beautiful maiden inhabiting rivers, woods, or other locations.

Oof. And we thought yesterdays' was tricky. If you flopped don't worry. There's always tomorrow to get you back on track.

