World Cup halftime show details slammed by critics online amid pricing backlash

We’re still months away from the 2026 World Cup, but this year’s tournament in the US and Mexico is already coming in for criticism for a number of reasons – not least the plans to introduce the first ever halftime show for the final.

Football fans are used to seeing performances and shows before games at major tournaments. However, there has never been a halftime show at a World Cup before.

Of course, halftime shows are a staple of US sports, not least the Super Bowl, where the action on the pitch is often overshadowed by performances by the likes of Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar.

Chris Martin of Coldplay is set to curate the performance at this year’s tournament, with Global Citizen producing the event. According to reports online, the show could last up to 25 minutes.

With some fans already sceptical about the tournament for a number of different reasons – including the uncertain situation surrounding Iran’s place at the World Cup after Donald Trump’s administration launched strikes on the country, as well as the prices fans are being charged to attend – the news of a halftime show hasn’t exactly gone down well on social media.



"A 25 minute half time break? Games so far gone now," one wrote.

One joked "respect to Italy who didn’t want to participate to this," referring to Italy's failure to qualify.

"Utter yank nonsense," another said.

An unimpressed social media user wrote: "Ask physiotherapists and the technical team what they think about players having to stand still for a minimum of 25 minutes, and you'll see how funny they find it.

"Stop destroying our sport."

"This is probably the worst news yet," a user commented.

One more wrote: "the worst international tournament in the history of all sports is coming up."

"World Cup in the balance and we gotta wait 25 minutes," another said.

It comes amid the growing concerns about prices at the World Cup, from tickets to transport costs.

This week, FIFA came out and said it is “surprised” by the outrage from local politicians who have blamed football’s governing body for the controversial prices for public transport .

Mikie Sherrill, the governor of New Jersey, insisted that Fifa “should pay” for the spiralling costs for trains to the host city’s MetLife Stadium, with a ticket set to top $100, despite usual fares priced at $12.90, according to The Athletic .

Prices of World Cup tickets have been a point of contention for months.

It was reported in April that FIFA is charging up to $11,000 (£8,333) for World Cup final tickets, marking a significant price increase since December.

Fan organisations, including the Football Supporters' Association, have criticised the “ridiculous” and “most expensive” ticket pricing in World Cup history.

Dynamic pricing will be applied to general sale tickets, and Fifa will operate a resale market allowing mark-ups and taking a 30 per cent cut.

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