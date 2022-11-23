A Croatia supporter, who became an overnight sensation during the 2018 World Cup, has hit back at the "disaster" tournament in Qatar.

Ivana Knoll, dubbed the "World Cup's hottest fan", turned to her 580,000 Instagram followers to vent about her experience.

"This is a disaster," Knoll said, according to The Sun. "I feel sorry for all the people who can’t go to the World Cup because of the worst organisation in history.

"My entourage didn’t get a Hayya card even after 20 days, even though they have all the tickets to the final," Knoll continued, referring to the document required for those attending the World Cup in Qatar.

Knoll added that, "It’s clear why so many people didn’t even want to participate in this circus!"

There have been many controversies surrounding the World Cup in Qatar. However, one wholesome moment caught the attention of the world.

Jack Grealish promised an 11-year-old Manchester City supporter who has cerebral palsy he'd "do the worm" and dedicate a goal to him. The pair met after Finlay, who was cerebral palsy like Grealish's sister, wrote the football star a letter, to which he promised to perform the celebratory move.

During England's 6-2 victory against Iran, the 27-year-old kept to his word and did just that.

BBC pundit Gary Lineker noted the emotional meaning behind Grealish's celebration: "That celebration was promised to a young fan called Finlay who has cerebral palsy. Jack’s sister also has cerebral palsy.”

He later FaceTimed Finley who said, "I thought you'd forgotten," to which Grealish responded: "You were always in the back of my mind, mate."

