In great news to start your day with, an astrologist has predicted that World War III could be started by a number of hugely influential countries and could last a staggering nine years, three years longer than World War II.

Mhoni Vidente is an astrologer from Cuba who regularly shares her predictions on social media and her latest glimpse into the future could be her darkest yet.

Rather than reading horoscopes, which might put everyone's nerves at ease, she has predicted that "every human being is going to lose" in the next global conflict as the war between Ukraine and Russia could spiral and drag in other nations.

At the time of writing, Nato nations have been supplying Ukrainian forces with weapons and ammunition but haven't got into direct battles with Russian forces to avoid any strong retaliation from Vladimir Putin and his nuclear arsenal.

Vidente, who currently lives in Mexico, fears that Putin will actually attempt to rope in other countries to the conflict which could trigger a new world war: "There is someone behind all this power. South Korea, which is very involved with the United States and is a world leader in all ways, wants to stay with Vietnam, North Korea and Japan.

"China, the red dragon is going to do everything possible to defeat the United States, to provoke the third world war. A bomb is coming, a missile is coming. Every human being is going to lose."

Vidente also believes that Mexico would be an "easy" country to invade and would be a prime position to attack the United States from.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than five months now and has shown no signs of ending anytime soon, despite Russian forces being unable to capture the capital Kyiv and president Volodymyr Zelensky remaining resilient.

Elsewhere there are tensions in China after the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made an unprecedented and highly controversial visit to Taiwan.

