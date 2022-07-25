When Stranger Things season four dropped recently it was all the internet was talking about - but a scene from earlier on in the show has since gone viral on TikTok.

In season two, episode five called "Chapter Five: The Flea and the Acrobat" released back in 2017, Hopper (David Harbour) gets into an argument with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) over breaking out of their cabin where she had been kept hidden for almost a year in a bid to protect her from Hawkins Lab where she escaped from.

So when Eleven returned, Hopper issued some parental punishments where he grounded her and banned her from watching TV and eating Eggo waffles as he told Eleven that there are "You've got to understand that there are consequences to your actions."



But Eleven didn't take this too well and in an outburst shouted: "You are like Papa!"

To which a fed-up Hopper replied: "Really?"

Papa is Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), the Director at Hawkins Lab who raised a number of test subjects with psychokinetic abilities there - including Eleven - and told them to refer to him as "Papa" for them to see him as a parental figure.

Four years on since this scene aired, Eleven's quote: "You are like Papa" has become a hilarious trend on TikTok where people share scenarios in which we all channel Eleven's frustration when faced with reality, 42,000 videos have been made using the sound.

Here are some of our favourites:

Grabbing a bargain

TikToker Eden (@edenkyonas) sums up how we all feel when we spot a bargain when shopping but our bank account doesn't exactly agree.

"my bank account: just bc TJ maxx is cheap does not mean you can go there every week," the on-screen text reads to which the TikTok then lip synchs Eleven's part "You are like Papa," to display her denial.

Since posting, Eden's TikTok has received 4.7m views, 1.3m likes, and thousands of comments from people who agreed that they can't walk away from a bargain.

One person said: "no cause i spent over $400 at tj maxx and marshalls in one trip LMAOOO."

"If it’s under $10 it’s a done deal it’s going in the cart," another person wrote.

Someone else agreed: "Money isn’t real at TJ maxx, I spend so much there."

Staying up late

Nightowls do not like to be reminded that if they stay up late then it is harder to get up earlier as this TikTok from Nicholas (@nicolasflopmon) shows.

"Staying up late means waking up late," the on-screen text reads, in what Hopper would describe as the "consequences to your actions," but of course no one wants to hear this as the TikTok then mouths Eleven's lines.





Nicholas's video has received 1.6m views, 479,000 likes as well as thousands of comments from people in agreement.

One person said: "I'm a 02:00-13:00 kinda person."

"Me watching this at 2am," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "No like i go to sleep at 10 pm and I'm exhausted at 7am, but when i sleep at 5-6 am I'm full of energy at 7am."





Disciplining your cat

Sometimes you have got to be straight up with your cat as TikToker @delayna.k amusingly done using this trending sound as she wrote: "me pushing my cat off me when he stabs me in the boob with nails."

Ouch - but her cat also made an appearance where he glared at the camera from the TikToker's point of view for Eleven's part to show his annoyance.

"Fr though it hurts so much bro," she added in the caption.





@delayna.k fr tho it hurts so much bro #fyp #cat #nails #youarelikepapa

This clip has been viewed 4.6m times and received 1.2m likes along with thousands of comments who were entertained by the furry cameo and could relate with their cat.

One person said: "HIS FACE LMAO."

"I wish I could send this to my cat," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "NO BC ITS ALWAYS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT TOO."

Just a few more highlights from this trend:

For those picky eaters out there.





Arguments tend to escalate, and it's not because of me...





@seemie she stays going from 0 to 100 for no absolute reason #fyp





Sometimes friends don't like to hear your thoughts - even if they ask for an honest opinion.









Just nod and agree please.









Stranger Things seasons one to four are now available to watch on Netflix.

