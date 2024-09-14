Social media stars team up with Heinz for secret sauce collab

Social media stars Harry Pinero and Yung Filly have partnered up with German Doner Kebab (GDK) and Heinz for a brand new ‘Secret Sauce’.

The pair, known for their hilarious and engaging content on social media, have millions of followers who tune in for their unique blend of humour, culture, and lifestyle. Their chemistry and creativity have made them household names among Gen Z and millennials, known for their viral videos, comedic sketches, and energetic personalities.

Pinero and Filly have been hands-on in the production of the Secret Sauce, ensuring the collaboration embodies their fun and high-energy style. Heinz, known for its iconic creative collaborations, has a history of creating highly anticipated products that capture the public's imagination. This collaboration is no exception and promises to be a hit across the country.

Speaking to Indy100 about the experience, the pair said the best part was being so hands-on with Heinz and the flavours they wanted to include.

"This isn’t a collaboration where we’ve just stuck our names on it, we actually put this sauce together with chefs and refined the final taste of it," they said. It was such a great feeling when everyone liked it, there were zero complaints."

Without giving away their secrets, they described the sauce as "delicious, unique and zingy."

"Partnering with Harry Pinero, Yung Filly and Heinz to create the Secret Sauce has been a journey of innovation, high energy and great taste," Dr Thorsk Westphal, Global CMO of GDK, said. "Their enthusiasm and creativity perfectly align with GDK's mission to revolutionise the kebab experience. This partnership is the latest in a series of successful innovations, including our famous, and UK first, pink kebabs, showcasing our commitment to staying revolutionary, relevant and relatable to our target demographic."

The new sauce is available exclusively at GDK restaurants across the UK.



