On Tuesday, between sniffles and tears, the official Ukrainian translator held back tears while translating President Volodymyr Zelensky's emotional speech to the European Parliament in a desperate plea to expedite Ukraine's application to the EU.

"We are fighting just for our land and for our freedom," the unidentified translator said repeating Zelensky's words. "We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it's a fair one." The video of the translator tearing up is going viral on social media.

It is day six of violent fighting between Russian troops and Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine's major cities. More civilians are reported dead and injured due to Russia's bombing, during the speech Zelensky said 16 children died as a result of Russia's invasion.

Zelensky is hopeful that European countries will continue to sanction Russia and provide financial and military aid to Ukraine. Tuesday's speech to the European Parliament ended in a standing ovation.

European Parliament gives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation Getty Images

This is not the first time a translator has teared-up while translating Zelensky's speech. A German translator cried while reciting Zelensky's speech on Sunday for the German news service, Welt.German news service, Welt.

The Ukrainian president is known for his speeches. When elected in 2019, the president gave an inaugural speech that comforted and united Ukrainians. Now Zelensky is doing the same and hopes his perspective will appeal to the EU.

"We are fighting for our rights, for our freedoms, for our life and now we are fighting for survival. This is the highest of our motivation but we are fighting also to be equal members of Europe," the translator repeated from Zelensky.

"Nobody is going to break us we are strong, we are Ukrainians."

