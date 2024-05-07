What's better than one Zendaya Met Gala look? Two Zendaya Met Gala looks of course!

If the co-chair's dramatic entrance at the beginning of the night wasn't enough for you, she has you covered, as the actress has just returned to the red carpet in an entirely new, but equally incredible, ensemble.

With an eye-catching floral headpiece - perfect for the 'Garden of Time' dress code - Zendaya has delighted fans once again.

Zendaya debuts second look at the Met Gala Getty Images

In fact, social media can't quite believe it:

The actress' second look is Givenchy by John Galliano s/s96 haute couture, and what a way to catch us all off-guard.

