10 unbelievable Prime Day top sellers you can't afford to miss

So far for Prime Day, we've been showing you all our faves in the following categories:

–Women's fashion

–Blenders

–Men's fashion

–Tech

–Beauty

And there's more yet to come! But sometimes you have money burning in your pocket and need to see the best deals in every category all at once.

Below are 10 of those exact types of deals – the ones you have to see to believe and jump on right now. Keep scrolling to see what we refuse to miss out on right now during Prime Day 2022.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Status, Wellness, and Trait Reports 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Status, Wellness, and Trait Reports Ancestry tests were one of Amazon's top two products buyers sought out last Prime Day, and with a deal like this at 50% off regular price? It's sure to be a hit with buyers yet again this year. This Personal Genetic DNA Test will let you know not only where your ancestors came from, but also what health predispositions you're prone to, your carrier status for certain diseases, how to improve wellness, and other personal traits that could be a boon to you and your family. 23andMe $199 $98.99 Buy Now

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones For our money, JBL remains undeafeated in the realm of quality, easy-to-use, stay-charged earbuds. That's why you should try these Tune 225TWS True Wireless buds right now while they're on sale for the cheapest you'll ever find them at just $44.95 (that's 55% off!) now for Prime Day. JBL $99.95 $44.95 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa Of the thousands of these $830 televisions they've sold, Amazon's nearly 10,000 reviewers have declared it "amazing," absolutely fantastic," great for disabled users who have trouble with standard remotes, and even "a godsend" for one extremely pleased user. But you don't have to pay full price when you pick it up today, because Amazon is giving you an incredible 40% off as a Prime Day treat! Enjoy the crystal-clear picture, Alexa voice commands, 4K brilliance, and more for under $500. Amazon Fire $$829.99 $499.99 Buy Now

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack, 5 Quart, Stainless Steel Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack, 5 Quart, Stainless Steel Air fryers topped Amazon's list of best sellers for Prime Day 2021, and given their steady demand ever since, we expect top picks like the Ninja Foodi will continue to dominate – especially with savings like these! Bring home your own multi-use, stainless steel model for under $90 today, a 31% savings off the usual cost. Ninja $129.95 $89.90 Buy Now

L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Bigger Surprise includes O.M.G. Fashion Doll L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Bigger Surprise includes O.M.G. Fashion Doll This little gals are still all the rage with the girlies, but take it from someone with a gaggle of nieces – they're almost never on sale. Snatch these up as quick as you can now while they're nearly half off for Prime Day! L.O.L. Surprise! $99.90 $53.99 Buy Now

Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB Named the Best Value Tablet by Good Housekeeing, this Fire HD tablet is the perfect way to integrate a tablet into your routine for under $100 when you buy today. Enjoy 32GB of storage, a fast and responsive octa-core processor, all your favorite apps, and more, all rendered beautifully on a bright, clear screen. Amazon $149.99 $74.99 Buy Now

Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket Despite its masculine name, this is an all-gender wardrobe staple that's perfect for cool weather in the spring and fall, ideal for tossing over a bikini for a nighttime beach fire, perfect for guys who want a cool layered look without too much bulk, and so many other situations we can't even dream up right now. Bottom line: You need a Levi's Trucker Jacket! So buy one now and save 40% off with this truly unbeatable Prime Day deal. Levi's $89.50 $53.70 Buy Now

Temptations MixUps Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats, 30 oz. Temptations MixUps Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats, 30 oz. If your cats are anything like mine, they go absolutely bonkers at the sound of the Temptations box rattling. Indulge them with this extra-value box that's priced lower than I've personally seen them anywhere in the past decade to make sure they're stocked up on treats for months to come! Temptations $15.79 $8.78 Buy Now

5 in 1 Take Apart Robot Toys Hahaland 5 in 1 Take Apart Robot Toys This robot provides hours of endless entertainment for kids who love reverse-engineering everything in their path. Snatch it up now for 47% off retail, or buy more than one to keep on hand for upcoming kids' birthday parties where you know you'll need something cool to impress! Hahaland $59.99 $31.98 Buy Now