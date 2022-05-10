Amazon's best beauty deals ahead of Prime Day 2022

Prime Day is on the way! While we don't have a secured date yet, you can expect it to hit sometime in late June or early July, and never fear: We'll obviously be on high alert to let you know every detail we can round up.

Until then, keep up to date with Wishlist via our mounting collection of must-have deals via the mega-retailer in our pre-Prime Day roundups. Today's picks are all related to beauty and self-care at home, so keep scrolling to see how you can treat yourself on the cheap! And if you can't find anything today, check back soon as we continue updating you on the latest sales.

Make sure to check out our favorite tech deals, too!

LUXFURNI Vanity Mirror with Makeup Lights LUXFURNI Vanity Mirror with Makeup Lights To get into the "beauty" mood, try giving yourself the ultimate glam luxury product with a full Hollywood-style mirror that illuminates your canvas (aka your face) so you can feel the fantasy while getting ready for your day. 18 LED bulbs give you four color temperature options, all controlled with ultra-convenient tap buttons. Luxfurni $139.80 $118.83 Buy Now

SUPRENT® Hair Clippers for Men, Professional Hair Cutting Kit & T-Blade Trimmer Combo, Cordless Hair Clipper Set with LED Display for Home Use SUPRENT® Hair Clippers for Men, Professional Hair Cutting Kit & T-Blade Trimmer Combo, Cordless Hair Clipper Set with LED Display for Home Use Fit for a barber but made for you to use at home, try this all-in-one trimmer kit to keep the whole family looking nicely groomed even when you can't make it to the salon. It's ideal for those who like a simple buzz cut or full bald look, and it's ideal for keeping beards and other bodily hairs tamed. Suprent $89.99 $59.49 Buy Now

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit, Magnetic Eyeliner for Magnetic Lashes Set, With Reusable Lashes [5 Pairs] Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit, Magnetic Eyeliner for Magnetic Lashes Set, With Reusable Lashes [5 Pairs] If you have an aversion to eyelash glue, try a magnetic version like these that lets you glide on the special liner included and try out five different pairs of fun, flirty lashes without the hassle. Reviews note how easy they are to both apply and remove, and they can be reused several times before tossing. Arishine $18.99 $15.29 Buy Now

MIZON Premium Snail Repair Cream, Intensive Care, Korean Skin Care with Black Snail Mucin & Plant Extracts Mizon Premium Snail Repair Cream, Intensive Care, Korean Skin Care with Black Snail Mucin & Plant Extracts Snail mucin has been a popular skincare ingredient for several years for its amazing healing, hydrating, and moisturizing properties. It sounds icky, we know, but it truly can be a skin-changing piece of your routine's puzzle, so give it a shot now while you can save 37%. Mizon $19.99 $12.66 Buy Now

Natural Jade Roller for Face NSOSAUE Natural Jade Roller for Face Jade rollers and other gua sha tools have been popular for centuries in many cultures for their ability to smooth and de-puff faces bloated from too much salt or alcohol, too little sleep, or any number of reasons. Try one for yourself and experience the wonderful relaxation of a facial massage without paying a steep price for a spa facial. Bonus: They help your face absorb your skincare more efficiently! NSOSAUE $29.94 $6.74 Buy Now

Foot Peel Mask - Dermatologically Tested - 2 Pack Exfoliating Foot Mask Sunatoria Foot Peel Mask - Dermatologically Tested - 2 Pack (Pairs) Exfoliating Foot Mask Summer is nearly here, and you still haven't gotten a pedicure?? Try these foot peels instead. They use high-quality acids to help slough off and peel away dry skin and calluses before Argan oil, aloe vera, and vitamins A and E infuse your tootsies with baby-soft moisture. Sunatoria $25.50 $7.61 Buy Now