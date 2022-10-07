Amazon beauty deals to nab now ahead of next week's Prime Day event

We're just a few short days out from October's Prime Day event on Amazon, but the deals are already coming in hot!

SuperSupple - Prebiotic Face moisturizer Pure & Cimple Prebiotic Face moisturizer SuperSupple contains a unique poly glutamic acid that holds up to 5,000 times its own weight in water, which – simply put – is going to make you dewy as a rose in the rain. That moisture lasts up to 72 hours after using, meaning you'll never dry out, your makeup will look nice, and all those little fine lines and wrinkles that bug you will be instantly plumped up and stay that way! Currently $39.95, make sure to add this to your cart now and snatch up a bottle or two once Prime Day gets here and it goes on sale for $33. And check out the other products in the SuperSupple line, such as the facial oil that's set to go on sale for just $23 starting Tuesday. Pure & Cimple $39.95 Buy Now

AbsoluteJOI - Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream w/ SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen AbsoluteJOI Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream w/ SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen From October 10th to 14th, AbsoluteJOI is marking everything in their store down by 20% to help you prepare your skin for winter. This Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream is a must-have thanks to SPF 40 inside, a barely-there hint of color that melts beautifully into deeper skin tones, and a lightweight feel that works on most skin types. One top review says: "This is a great sunscreen, especially for those of us with varying levels of melanin in our skin. It’s creamy and hydrating, which is beneficial to those with balanced, dry, or combination skin, but probably not so much for oily skinned friends. The finish is softly radiant, definitely not matte; for me, it’s a beautiful glow." AbsoluteJOI $42 Buy Now

Clinical Skin Polypeptide Firming Serum Clinical Skin Polypeptide Firming Serum This is indeed a pricey investment, but we're currently testing this and several other Clinical Skin products out and they are worth every penny. It hydrates the skin in a lasting way that leaves your complexion glowing and makeup perfectly smooth, and it firms especially well when you use it in conjunction with the brand's fantastic beauty roller – you can literally watch the puffiness dissipate in real time. Another gorgeous product from the brand, the Clinical Skin Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum, is also marked down and it's an ideal C serum for sinking deep into your pores and giving your face a tingly, super-awakening jolt of nourishment. It helps brighten while also improving texture, offering a bit of chemical exfoliation with the other host of benefits. Plus, thanks to the 15% off coupon you can apply right now, you'll save nearly $40 off the polypeptide serum and nearly $20 off the vitamin C! Clinical Skin $250 Buy Now

Unwrapped Life The Hydrator Shampoo & Conditioner Bars (Travel Set): Moisturizing | Dry + Curly Hair Unwrapped Life The Hydrator Shampoo & Conditioner Bars (Travel Set): Moisturizing | Dry + Curly Hair This is a deal you can already cash in on thanks to $5 off coupons right there in the description! Unwrapped Life shampoo and conditioning bars are a very convenient way to cut down on plastic, get shiny, healthy hair, and minimize any packing you might have to do for travel. You get approximately 50 to 75 washes per bar, lovely essential oil scents, and it's extension- and color-safe. While we've featured the specific travel set for Dry + Curly hair here, the deal extends to plenty of the brand's other products so browse their store now all the way through October 18th to take advantage of the discounts. These are immensely gift-able, too! They're perfect for the eco-conscious friend on your list. Unwrapped Life $35 Buy Now

Veil Cosmetics | AutoMatte Mattifying Balm Veil Cosmetics AutoMatte Mattifying Balm If you've seen this product around already, you can likely thank TikTok! The viral mattifying balm comes in an attractive compact and does exactly what you think: cuts down on oil and leaves your skin matte. But even better is you can take it on the go and apply it directly on top of your makeup for quick touch-ups throughout the day! In addition to cutting down on shine, it blurs and smoothes the skin, giving you a filtered look in real life. From October 9th to 13th, all of Veil Cosmetics' products will be on sale for 20% off, including this balm and Amazon's #1 selling concealer with 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the Complexion Fix Concealer. Veil Cosmetics $35.96 Buy Now

Premium Eyelash Growth Serum by VieBeauti VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum Super-thick lash extensions and falsies are still plenty popular, but plenty of makeup wearers are toning it down a bit to keep things fresh these days. You can still have a luscious set all your own, though, when you invest in a growth serum such as this one from VieBeauti. It's already on sale for 38% off, but there's an additional $2 off coupon in the description! VieBeauti $39.99 $24.64 Buy Now

Ciate London Glitter Storm Lipstick Ciate London Glitter Storm Lipstick With the holidays right around the corner, it's time to step it up in the sparkle department. Get a head start with this Ciate London Glitter Storm lipstick that offers a gorgeous, glimmering bronze shine that will turn heads and make you feel your best. It's already on sale and with just a few left in stock, now's the time to buy! Ciate London $23.26 $19.44 Buy Now